Report: LSU, USC to Open 2024 College Football Season at Raiders' Allegiant Stadium

The LSU and USC football teams will open the 2024 season with a Labor Day weekend matchup at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Raiders.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported the news on the Trojans and Tigers, noting that this will mark the first time ever that LSU plays a game in Nevada.

LSU has a bunch of Power Five opponents lined up for early-season games, so this announcement follows that trend.

Of note, the Tigers will open against another Pac-12 team, UCLA, this season at the Rose Bowl.

A pair of Florida State games in 2022 and 2023 will follow, and the Tigers will also face Clemson (2025, 2026), Oklahoma (2027, 2028) and Arizona State (2029, 2030) to round out the next 10 years.

As for what this means for USC, Michael Castillo of FanSided provided some context:

The Tigers, who won the 2019 national championship, are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 5-5 season. Preseason expectations predict that they'll do just that, with the Tigers landing No. 15 in the first Associated Press poll.

The Trojans, who won all five of their 2020 regular-season games before losing to Oregon in the Pac-12 title matchup, is predicted to win the South Division once again per a media poll of 40 members who cover the conference. They are 16th in the AP poll and set to open the 2021 campaign versus San Jose State.