Oscar Robertson: 'Totally Unfair' Russell Westbrook Didn't Win 2021 NBA MVP

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Oscar Robertson doesn't think Russell Westbrook is getting the respect he deserves for his triple-doubles.

Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.7 assists and 11.5 rebounds per game last season with the Washington Wizards, the fourth time averaging a triple-double in the last five years. The point guard also topped Robertson's record in May for the most triple-doubles of all time.

Robertson was the only other person to average a triple-double over a campaign, doing so in 1963-64 and winning MVP that season. Westbrook first accomplished the feat in 2016-17, also leading the NBA in scoring on his way to being named MVP.

Fans have become relatively numb to the accomplishment in recent seasons, however. Westbrook led the league in assists per game for a squad that reached the playoffs in 2020-21, but he only finished 11th in MVP voting. The 32-year-old wasn't even selected to the All-Star Game for the first time in seven years, although early season injuries potentially held him back.

Westbrook will look to gain more respect in 2021-22 after a trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.