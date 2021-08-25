Little League World Series 2021: Tuesday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Little League World Series continued from Williamsport, Pennsylvania on Tuesday with a pair of elimination games.

The two matchups couldn't have played out much differently.

The matinee saw Texas edge New Jersey 2-1 in a thriller that featured plenty of tense moments.

The nightcap featured fireworks as New Hampshire beat Oregon 14-6 in a game that saw both teams score six in the second inning.

Here's a look at some recaps and highlights from the day. You can also check out the latest LLWS bracket on the official website.

Texas 2, New Jersey 1

Dylan Regala struck out nine batters and hit the game-winning triple as Texas defeated New Jersey 2-1.

Regala's second-inning triple scored Cason Parrish to give Texas a 2-0 lead. On the mound, he went 4.2 innings, allowing just two hits and one earned run.

New Jersey held Texas to just one hit over the final four innings as the Toms River East Little Leaguers looked to make a comeback.

They got on the board in the fifth after Steven Malato scored from second base off a wild pitch and an error.

New Jersey kept the pressure up in that frame, getting runners on first and second following the run.

However, a groundout to third ended the threat, and Texas finished the game with a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

Texas' other run occurred in the first inning, when Parrish scored on a Jaxon Wristen RBI groundout.

The representatives from Wylie Little League in Abilene, Texas soon loaded the bases with two outs, but New Jersey escaped without further damage after an inning-ending groundout.

Texas will now face Nebraska (Hastings Baseball Little League) in another elimination game on Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET. New Jersey's Little League World Series run is over.

New Hampshire 14, Oregon 6

Mason DeVall, Calen Lucier, Tristan Lucier and Ryson Michaud each hit home runs for New Hampshire en route to a 14-6 victory over Oregon.

Tristan Lucier's three-run homer in the second helped New Hampshire score six in the top half of the frame en route to an 8-0 lead, but Oregon scored six of its own in the bottom half thanks in part to three New Hampshire errors.

However, New Hampshire added one run apiece in the third and fourth innings and two runs in the fifth and sixth frames to finish the night with 14.

Calen Lucier blasted a two-run shot in the fifth for a 12-6 edge, and Michaud knocked a solo homer out of the park for a 13-6 lead in the sixth.

DeVall's two-run blast occurred in the first inning to get New Hampshire on the board.

Devall and Lucier each had three hits, with the latter player guiding the team with four RBI. New Hampshire had 16 hits on the night, with the Lucier twins doing a ton of damage:

New Hampshire, which is representing Hooksett's North Manchester-Hooksett Little League, advanced to play Ohio on Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET in another elimination game.

Oregon's team, which is based out of Lake Oswego Little League, is out of the tournament.