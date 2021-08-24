NFL Agent Doesn't Think Tua Tagovailoa Will Last with Dolphins: 'Owner Won't Wait'

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

At least one NFL agent doesn't think Tua Tagovailoa will have a long tenure with the Miami Dolphins.

In an anonymous survey conducted by The Athletic's Ben Standig, the agent explained Dolphins owner Stephen Ross "won’t wait" for Tagovailoa to figure things out at this level.

The agent noted it wouldn't surprise him to see the Dolphins move on from their young quarterback after this season, adding "they’re going to see he’s not who they thought he was."

There's a strong argument that no second-year quarterback is under as much pressure to succeed in 2021 as Tagovailoa.

Joe Burrow showed tremendous promise in 10 starts last season, but his rookie campaign was cut short by a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee suffered in Week 11 against the Washington Football Team.

Justin Herbert was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns in 15 starts for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dolphins went 6-3 in Tagovailoa's nine starts in 2020, but his week-to-week consistency left a lot to be desired. The 23-year-old had more starts with fewer than 175 yards passing (five) than he did with at least 250 yards (four).

Some of that inconsistent performance can be attributed to Dolphins coaches at times alternating between Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick within games.

With Fitzpatrick now a member of the Washington Football Team, Tagovailoa is the unquestioned starter. The Dolphins' ceiling in 2021 will be determined by how well he plays. They won 10 games last season shifting between the two quarterbacks.

If things don't fall into place for Tagovailoa this season, recent history has shown that teams will move on from a young quarterback quickly if they believe a better option is available.