Report: Rams' Darrell Henderson Expected to Be Ready for Week 1 Despite Thumb Injury

Los Angeles Rams fans can breathe a sigh of relief on Monday night.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported running back Darrell Henderson avoided a major injury even though he left practice with what was deemed a "slight sprain" to his thumb.

Los Angeles confirmed there was no ligament damage, and Henderson is "day-to-day" with the sprain.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the running back is expected to be ready by the Rams' Week 1 showdown with the Chicago Bears.

A serious injury to Henderson would have been particularly difficult for the Rams considering they already lost Cam Akers for the season because of a torn Achilles. What's more, backup Raymond Calais is sidelined by a foot injury that will require surgery.

Henderson is expected to play a significant role in his third season after largely splitting carries last year.

The Memphis product finished the 2020 campaign with 624 rushing yards, 159 receiving yards and six total touchdowns after he was largely a non-contributor as a rookie. If he can remain healthy, those numbers will surely jump as part of an offense that includes Matthew Stafford, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

All that firepower in the aerial attack means Henderson should see plenty of openings against defenses that cannot afford to stuff the box.

Whether he can take advantage of those chances in the early going against the stout defenses of the Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will set the tone for the Rams.

Los Angeles still has one more preseason game and will go on the road to face the Denver Broncos on Saturday.