Report: Rams' Cam Akers Suffered Torn Achilles Injury, Out for Season

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is reportedly going to miss the entire 2021 season after injuring his Achilles.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Akers tore his Achilles while training.

The second-year player had high expectations entering this season for a revamped Rams offense that will be led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Akers showed plenty of promise as a rookie after the Rams selected him in the second round of the 2020 draft. He finished the year with 625 rushing yards on 4.3 yards per attempt, including a breakout 171-yard performance against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

Consistency was an issue, however. That Week 14 game was his only 100-yard effort of the year. Akers otherwise dealt with ankle and rib injuries during the season and rotated snaps with Darrell Henderson Jr. and Malcolm Brown in the Rams backfield.

Henderson should see the bulk of touches with Akers unavailable, while Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais and Jake Funk could also get some extra snaps. Henderson finished last season with 783 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns on 154 touches in 15 appearances.