Mac Jones: 'I'm Ready to Play Any Role That I Need to Play' Amid Patriots' QB Battle

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

As Bill Belichick continues to make final roster decisions for the New England Patriots before the start of the regular season, Mac Jones isn't politicking to be the team's starting quarterback.

Appearing on Ordway, Merloni & Fauria on WEEI 93.7 (Boston) Monday, Jones explained his thought process with one preseason game left on the schedule.

"I am just here to be a good teammate and help the quarterback room," he said. "When I am in there, I need to execute the plays, and I can continue to get better at that and I will, so it’s just a learning experience. I am ready to play any role that I need to play.”

The Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It's assumed the 22-year-old will become the starting quarterback at some point, but there has been no indication at this point when that might be.

Jones and Cam Newton have been in competition throughout training camp and the preseason.

Belichick, as is often the case, has been tight-lipped about where things stand in the quarterback battle. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told reporters after last week's preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles that Newton "is the starter now."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 2015 NFL MVP has started each of New England's two preseason games thus far. He is 12-of-16 for 152 yards and one touchdown combined in those matchups against the Eagles and the Washington Football Team.

Newton will be away from the team until Thursday due to a misunderstanding about COVID-19 tests conducted away from the club's facilities, the Patriots announced.

Jones, who has seen extended playing time in the first two preseason games, will likely take first-team reps until Newton is eligible to return. The Alabama alum has completed 26 of 38 attempts for 233 passing yards against Philadelphia and Washington.

The Patriots will wrap up their preseason schedule against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. ET. They will host the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 12.