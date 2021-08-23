Little League World Series 2021: Monday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

It was a little later than expected, but action resumed at the Little League World Series after rain interrupted Sunday's slate of games in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Mother Nature still didn't fully cooperate, with steady rainfall halting Monday's start for a few hours. But the skies eventually cleared to set the stage for a packed evening of baseball.

Here's how things unfolded.

Monday Scores

Michigan (Taylor North LL) def. Texas (Wylie LL), 6-5

South Dakota (Sioux Falls LL) def. Oregon (Lake Oswego LL), 3-0

Ohio (West Side LL) vs. Louisiana (Lafayette LL), 7:02 p.m. ET

Washington (Eastlake LL) vs. Nebraska (Hastings Baseball LL), 7:17 p.m. ET

Full bracket available at LittleLeague.org

Recap

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Michigan overcame an early five-run deficit to remain in the winner's bracket.

Texas got two runs on the board in the first inning and then three more in the second to put itself in the driver's seat.

With one swing of the bat, Cameron Thorning turned the game on its head. He took Texas starter Cason Parrish deep for a grand slam to right field in the bottom of the second.

Wylie Little League's slim advantage held until the bottom of the fifth.

A single by Jackson Surma and a double by Jakob Furkas put runners on second and third with nobody out. Surma scored on a fielder's choice by Jaxon Shufeldt and Furkas came home thanks to Brody Martin's error, giving Michigan its first lead.

As Texas looked to at least force extra innings in the sixth, Myles McCarty led off with a single. Back-to-back strikeouts put a dent in the comeback attempt. Thorning took over on the mound and hit Cason Parrish but then set Dylan Regala down on strikes to seal the victory.

In Monday's second game, three runs were enough for South Dakota on the strength of a gem by the appropriately named Maddux Munson. Munson went the distance on 77 pitches, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out four.

For four innings, Chase Kelly was just as good for Oregon.

The trouble began in the fifth as Kelly allowed a walk to begin the inning. Ben Robertson took over and immediately walked Brekken Biteler. After Boston Bryant grounded into a fielder's choice, the stage once again belonged to Gavin Weir.

Weir has been nearly untouchable both in the run-up to and during the Little League World Series. On Monday, he showcased his offense as he hit a three-run homer to right.

Munson shut the door on Oregon in the sixth to set up a pivotal game with California on Wednesday, with a place in the Tom Seaver championship on the line.