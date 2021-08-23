X

    Colorado HS Volleyball Coach Inoke Tonga Says He Was Forced to Resign for Being Gay

    Adam WellsAugust 24, 2021

    A high school volleyball coach in Colorado said he was forced to resign from the position because of his sexual orientation. 

    Inoke Tonga, who is gay, wrote in a post on Instagram that Valor Christian High School administrators, including the campus pastor and athletic director, to ask him "if I had any changes in my lifestyle that were life changing."

    "As I was asked repeatedly that question, they finally asked if I had posted something inappropriate on my social media that would go against Valor's culture and beliefs. And of course, I said no—I am not one to post anything on my social media that would be inappropriate. Eventually they asked if I did an interview, or posted anything about being gay. My answer was yes. Of course I advocate for LGBTO+ brothers and sisters, especially those struggling with finding a relationship with God."

    Tonga added that he sat in the room "being grilled about how being gay is a 'danger' to the school and to the kids."

    He noted the pastor and athletic director told him he would be released from his job if he didn't denounce identifying as a gay man, and they told the volleyball team and community it was his choice to leave. 

    "But they left out the part where they pushed me out," Tonga wrote. 

    A spokesperson for the school issued a statement to Sloan Dickey of ABC 7 in Denver about Tonga's comments:

    "Last week Valor became aware of a Facebook posting by Coach Inoke that suggested he may not support Valor’s beliefs pertaining to sexuality and marriage. Valor’s campus pastor and athletic director initiated a conversation with Coach Inoke to explore this matter further. Following this discussion, Coach Inoke provided a statement to Valor in which he concluded that he does not support Valor’s beliefs and he requested a separation from Valor."

    Tonga was named head coach of the Valor Christian High School boys volleyball team for the 2020-21 school year. He was named an assistant for the girls team this year prior to his departure from the school on Aug. 19. 

