Patrick Reed Hospitalized with Bilateral Pneumonia, Won't Play in BMW Championship

Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Patrick Reed announced he was hospitalized with bilateral pneumonia and will miss the BMW Championship.

"I'm on the road to recovery, once I'm cleared from the doctors—I look forward to returning," he said in a statement Monday.

Justine Reed told the Golf Channel's Todd Lewis her husband's situation "got really bad very quickly" prior to him being admitted to the hospital.

Reed last competed in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, which wrapped up Aug. 8. He withdrew from the Wyndham Championship, and an ankle injury prevented him from entering the Northern Trust.

GolfChannel.com's Rex Hoggard noted prolonged absence from the PGA Tour could carry stiff consequences. His door to the United States' Ryder Cup squad is closing fast since he won't automatically qualify for the team.

Steve Stricker could still name him as one of his captain's picks.

Reed's position in the FedExCup standings (22nd) is tenuous as well and leaves him vulnerable to missing the Tour Championship. East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta is the last stop after the BMW Championship, so Reed's PGA Tour season may be over.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 2018 Masters winner has six top-10 finishes and one win in 22 events this year.