Warriors Rumors: Paul Millsap Talks Held; GSW Hasn't 'Shut the Door' on Possible Deal

The Golden State Warriors haven't ruled out signing free-agent forward Paul Millsap, according to Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group.

Goldberg reported the Warriors spoke with Millsap's representatives earlier in the month: "Although those talks did not advance to the point of anything material, the Warriors have not shut the door on potentially adding the 36-year-old Millsap."

In addition to Golden State, the Denver Post's Mike Singer reported the Brooklyn Nets have shown interest.

The 15-year veteran averaged 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds in 56 games for the Denver Nuggets last season. He also shot 47.6 percent from the floor and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Goldberg questioned Millsap's fit with the Warriors since they already have 14 guaranteed contracts on the books, leaving open only one spot on the squad.

Draymond Green and James Wiseman are expected to start at the 4 and 5. The Warriors signed already signed Nemanja Bjelica to back up Green, while Kevon Looney is still around to handle minutes at center. Otto Porter Jr. and Jonathan Kuminga figure to rotate between the two forward positions as well.

Millsap is a proven rebounder and floor-spacer, and his experience makes him a natural fit on a team with playoff ambitions.

For the Warriors, it might make more sense to use that last guaranteed contract to fortify the backcourt, though.

As things stand, Jordan Poole or Mychal Mulder is looking like Stephen Curry's backup, and Klay Thompson's recovery from a torn Achilles tendon could still have him out until Christmas.

Signing a veteran guard may help Golden State more than bringing Millsap aboard given its limited flexibility.