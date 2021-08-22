5-Star WR Brandon Inniss Commits to Oklahoma over Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, More

Photo credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Brandon Inniss committed to Oklahoma in dramatic fashion Sunday.

During his announcement, the 5-star wide receiver reached for an Alabama hat before faking everyone out and instead putting on a Sooners hat. Florida, Miami and Ohio State were his other finalists.

Inniss is the No. 9 player overall in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 class. He's also the top receiver in the country.

"Coach [Lincoln] Riley is like no other. We just got off the phone the other day, and he's always excited. They're going to get the best out of me," Inniss said, per CBS Sports' Chip Patterson. "Oklahoma felt like a home away from home."

247Sports' Andrew Ivins called Inniss "one of the most college-ready wide receivers to come out of the high school ranks in recent years" and compared him to former USC star Amon-Ra St. Brown:

"An elite route runner with a competitive edge that can take over games and beat double coverage. ... Understands the importance of setting up and selling routes. Mixes gears well. Aggressive at the catch point and will fight through a defender to get the ball. Can turn a short gain into a long gain as he isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder pads and get his jersey dirty."

The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native joins what's becoming a loaded offensive group for Oklahoma.

The Sooners have already secured commitments from quarterback Malachi Nelson, athlete Makai Lemon, running back Treyaun Webb and tight end Luke Hasz. The quartet are all in the top five of their respective positions, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Riley was either the offensive coordinator or head coach as Sterling Shepard, Dede Westbrook, Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb got drafted after productive college careers. For a dynamic pass-catcher such as Inniss, the Sooners are an obvious landing spot.

Oklahoma will also be joining the SEC in July 2025 and potentially earlier than that depending on how the situation evolves. For at least one year, Inniss will get to showcase himself in the deepest conference in college football.