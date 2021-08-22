Little League World Series 2021: Sunday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights

AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar

Four games were on Sunday's Little League World Series slate, but only one of them was able to be completed because of inclement weather.

In that matchup, the team representing Torrance (California) Little League took down the representatives from West Side Little League (Hamilton, Ohio) by a 9-0 score.

California scored one in the second before adding four runs apiece in the third and sixth frames.

Grant Hays smacked a pair of home runs, driving in five.

Gibson Turner contributed a pair of doubles alongside his two runs and three RBI. Andrew Nuruki also had two hits and two runs.

Starting pitcher Xavier Navarro allowed just one hit and one walk over 4.2 shutout innings for the win.

One other game got underway between Hawaii (Honolulu Little League) and Nebraska (Hastings Baseball Little League). However, weather stopped that one with Hawaii batting and up 3-0 in the top of the sixth because of lightning in the area.

Hawaii's runs all came in the first inning courtesy of a Micah Bennett RBI single and a Pele Payanal two-RBI single.

Kaikea Patoc-Young starred for Hawaii on the mound, tossing five shutout innings while striking out six and allowing just two hits and a walk.

The postponed games, which will now go down Monday, are between Texas and Michigan and Oregon and South Dakota. You can find an updated LLWS bracket and schedule on the tournament's official website.