Magic Johnson's Signed, Game-Worn Jersey from 1980 NBA Finals Sells for $1.5M

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson's game-worn jersey from Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals has sold for $1.5 million through Heritage Auctions.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network provided more information:

Johnson famously stepped in at center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6, posting 42 points and 15 rebounds in a series-clinching 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Thanks to his efforts, the then-rookie won the NBA Finals MVP award.

Johnson's career accolades include 12 All-Star Games, 10 All-NBA nods, three NBA regular-season MVP and Finals MVP apiece, and a gold medal with Team USA at the 1992 Summer Olympics, among other honors.