Magic Johnson's Signed, Game-Worn Jersey from 1980 NBA Finals Sells for $1.5M

Magic Johnson's Signed, Game-Worn Jersey from 1980 NBA Finals Sells for $1.5MAugust 22, 2021
Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson's game-worn jersey from Game 6 of the 1980 NBA Finals has sold for $1.5 million through Heritage Auctions.
Darren Rovell of The Action Network provided more information:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Signed jersey worn by Magic Johnson in 1980 Finals clincher and — believe it not — photo matched to two NBA Finals games four years later — sold at <a href="https://twitter.com/HeritageAuction?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HeritageAuction</a> early this morning for $1.5 million. <a href="https://t.co/rLECyaSRnc">pic.twitter.com/rLECyaSRnc</a>
Johnson famously stepped in at center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6, posting 42 points and 15 rebounds in a series-clinching 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Thanks to his efforts, the then-rookie won the NBA Finals MVP award.
Johnson's career accolades include 12 All-Star Games, 10 All-NBA nods, three NBA regular-season MVP and Finals MVP apiece, and a gold medal with Team USA at the 1992 Summer Olympics, among other honors.