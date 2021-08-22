Women's British Open 2021: Anna Nordqvist Holds Off Crowded Field for Win

AP Photo/Scott Heppell

Anna Nordqvist edged in front of crowded field to win the 2021 AIG Women's Open.

The Swedish golfer finished her run at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland with a 69 during Round 4 on Sunday. It put her 12 strokes under par for the tournament, one ahead of three others in second place.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen was tied for the lead going into the last hole until a double-bogey dropped her into a tie for fifth.

The British Open crown represents the third major title in Nordqvist's career while earning a record payout of $870,000 for the latest win. The prize fund of $5.8 million is the largest ever in women's golf.

Final Leaderboard

1. Anna Nordqvist (-12)

T2. Georgia Hall (-11)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

T2. Madelene Sagstrom (-11)

T2. Lizette Salas (-11)

T5. Minjee Lee (-10)

T5. Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-10)

T7. Patty Tavatanakit (-9)

T7. Leonie Harm (-9)

9. Moriya Jutanugarn (-8)

Full leaderboard and stats available at LPGA.com.

Anna Nordqvist and Nanna Koerstz Madsen entered the round as co-leaders, and the final pairing remained in front heading into their last few holes.

Both players were especially impressive around the green during Sunday's round:

The two remained tied in first place heading into the 72nd hole of the tournament.

Koerstz Madsen couldn't take advantage of her opportunity, however, hitting it into the bunker before a shank out of the sand led to a double bogey.

Nordqvist only needed to par for the win, and she did her job with a simple two-putt:

The 34-year-old became the rare experienced player to win a major title in the process:

As many as six players were tied for the lead at one point Sunday, but it was Nordqvist who came through with a four-birdie round.

Early in the round, the big story was the play of Minjee Lee. The Australian started the round five strokes off the lead but quickly moved in front thanks to a final round score of 66.

She tallied seven birdies on her way to finishing 10 strokes under par.

A bogey on No. 18 ruined her perfect round, but she showed that it would take a low number for someone to win this event.

Georgia Hall was the next to fly up the leaderboard thanks to a pair of eagles:

The 2018 British Open champion finished with a 67 that put her 11 strokes under par.

A few more competitors had a chance to challenge the leaders, including Madelene Sagstrom and Lizette Salas. Sagstrom was at 12 under before a bogey on the 18th hole took her out of the lead entering the clubhouse. Salas had a birdie opportunity on the final hole but also ended up at 11 strokes under par.

It left a battle between the two 54-hole leaders for the championship, with Nordqvist eventually coming out on top.

Many of the top players in the world will now prepare for the Solheim Cup, a competition between the United States and Europe set to begin on Sept. 4.