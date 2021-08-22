WWE 2K22 Trailer, March 2022 Release Announced During SummerSlam 2021

Source: WWE.com

2K Games officially announced that WWE 2K22 will be released in March 2022.

The announcement and trailer drop came during Saturday's WWE SummerSlam broadcast.

2K22 will mark the first release in the WWE 2K series since WWE 2K20 was released in October 2019.

WWE announced in April 2020 that there was not going to be a new game released during the calendar year. WWE 2K20 was met with widespread criticism from fans due to a series of in-game glitches.

2K Games did provide the WWE Universe with a new game last year to hold them over before a new release in the main series. WWE 2K Battlegrounds, an arcade-style fighting simulation, dropped in September.

It's unclear at this point if a next-gen version of WWE 2K22 will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S systems.