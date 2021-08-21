Bray Wyatt Reportedly Expected to Sign AEW Contract After WWE Release

Photo credit: WWE.com

The WWE-to-AEW pipeline may not be slowing anytime soon.

Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (via Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co) reported Bray Wyatt is expected to join All Elite Wrestling once he can formally sign a contract.

According to Meltzer, the move is "most likely happening."

"It’s at the same stage when I said Aleister Black, long before it happened," he said. "It’s the same stage. I don’t think there’s pen to paper or anything like that. It’s an expectation that’s pretty strong, put it that way."

Many fans were stunned when WWE announced Wyatt's release on July 31. While his in-ring career saw plenty of peaks and valleys, he seemed to finally hit pay dirt with "The Fiend" character.

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso reported on Aug. 4 the 34-year-old "has been out with an undisclosed physical ailment" that was "not concussion-related." However, that report didn't provide much clarity because Barrasso added that Wyatt had been cleared to compete before his departure.

Assuming he's good to go physically, AEW is the most logical landing spot for the three-time world champion once his non-compete clause with WWE expires.

The promotion has welcomed a number of former WWE stars including Jon Moxley, Christian Cage, Chris Jericho and Malakai Black. AEW also landed the biggest free agent in the industry with CM Punk making his debut during Rampage on Friday.

With Wyatt, the big question is which on-screen character he'll adopt when he eventually resurfaces.

WWE's copyrights for The Fiend could complicate how much he can utilize that persona with a different company. If that's off the table, then he could lead a new Wyatt Family-style stable.

Whether he signs with AEW or decides on joining another promotion, it looks like fans won't have to wait long to see what Wyatt does next.