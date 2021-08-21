Mets' Francisco Lindor on Steve Cohen's Criticism: 'We Haven't Really Hit All Year'

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

While many were upset after New York Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized the team's offense on Twitter, star shortstop Francisco Lindor felt it was justified.

"We've been getting that message all year," Lindor told reporters Saturday. "We haven't really hit all year long. I haven't performed. I haven't done it. Bottom line, I haven't done what I'm here to do when it comes to the offensive side."

Cohen questioned the squad's hitting Wednesday after a 3-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants the day before, the team's fifth loss in a row:

Lindor signed a 10-year, $341 million deal in the offseason, but he has struggled in his first year with the team, posting a .228 batting average and .702 OPS, easily the worst marks of his career. The four-time All-Star has been out since July 17 with an oblique strain.

"Defense, they can't talk to me," Lindor continued. "Baserunning, they can't talk to me, either. But offensively, yeah, criticize me. Say whatever. You're right. You're all right. I'm with them. I haven't performed."

According to FanGraphs WAR, Lindor has provided positive value as a fielder (2.0) and baserunner (1.7) despite his lack of production as a hitter (minus-1.6).

The struggles at the plate are a problem for the entire squad as the Mets entered Saturday ranked 28th in runs scored, 24th in batting average and 26th in home runs. Former All-Stars Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil are among those who have failed to reach expectations.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The result is a team that is fading fast with seven losses in its last eight games and a 5-14 record since the start of August heading into Saturday.

Lindor told reporters he could return to the field Sunday at Dodger Stadium, but the entire lineup will need to improve if the Mets want to avoid a lost season.