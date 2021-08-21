X

    Gervonta Davis Posts Video Documenting Aftermath of Private Jet Crash

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 21, 2021

    Boxer Gervonta Davis was on a private plane that crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday but seemingly avoided serious injury.

    He posted video shortly after the incident on Instagram Live (warning: video contains profanity):

    Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn

    Gervonta Davis has just gone live on Instagram after the private jet he was on crashed during take-off…<br><br>[📽️ <a href="https://twitter.com/Gervontaa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Gervontaa</a>] <a href="https://t.co/K8b91xUy4G">pic.twitter.com/K8b91xUy4G</a>

    "It took off but...it didn't take off," Davis said.

    Davis had posted pictures of himself and others preparing to board the plane shortly before the planned takeoff.

    The 26-year-old Davis is coming off a June 26 knockout win over Mario Barrios, securing the WBA super lightweight title in the process. Tank is already 25-0 in his professional career and has secured WBA belts in three different weight classes.

    ESPN currently ranks him as the No. 2 junior lightweight in the world behind only Oscar Valdez.

    Davis previously indicated he will schedule his next fight for October.

