Gervonta Davis Posts Video Documenting Aftermath of Private Jet Crash

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Boxer Gervonta Davis was on a private plane that crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday but seemingly avoided serious injury.

He posted video shortly after the incident on Instagram Live (warning: video contains profanity):

"It took off but...it didn't take off," Davis said.

Davis had posted pictures of himself and others preparing to board the plane shortly before the planned takeoff.

The 26-year-old Davis is coming off a June 26 knockout win over Mario Barrios, securing the WBA super lightweight title in the process. Tank is already 25-0 in his professional career and has secured WBA belts in three different weight classes.

ESPN currently ranks him as the No. 2 junior lightweight in the world behind only Oscar Valdez.

Davis previously indicated he will schedule his next fight for October.