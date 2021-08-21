CM Punk vs. Darby Allin Set for AEW All Out PPV on September 5

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

CM Punk made his AEW debut Friday at "The First Dance" Rampage show from Chicago's United Center, and he didn't wait long to challenge Darby Allin at the AEW All Out pay-per-view Sept. 5:

The former WWE superstar left the organization in Jan. 2014. His long-awaited return to a professional wrestling ring has finally happened, however, and now the countdown starts to what promises to be an explosive matchup at Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The CM Punk-Darby Allin matchup is part of a loaded All Out pay-per-view card that includes Kenny Omega defending the world championship belt against Christian Cage and The Young Bucks taking on the winner of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament. Paul Wight will also face QT Marshall.

In addition, a 21-woman Casino Battle Royale will go down to determine a future contender for the women's title.

With all due respect to those matches, CM Punk's return to the ring in his home state likely draws the most interest, and giving him an incredible talent like Darby Allin to work with leads to this match having five-star potential.