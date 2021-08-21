NBA Rumors: Paul Millsap Drawing Interest from Warriors, Nets in Free Agency

AP Photo/Matt York

Free-agent veteran power forward Paul Millsap is reportedly drawing interest from the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets, per Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

The 36-year-old Millsap has played in 15 NBA seasons, suiting up for the Denver Nuggets in his last four. The four-time All-Star averaged 9.0 points on 47.6 percent shooting and 4.7 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game in 2020-21.

He started 36 of a possible 56 regular-season matchups for a Nuggets team that reached the second round of the NBA playoffs.

