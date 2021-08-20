Buzz Williams Suspended 2 Games, Texas A&M on Probation for NCAA Rules Violations

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams will be suspended for two regular-season games after violating NCAA rules during the spring and summer.

The NCAA announced the infractions Friday, including Williams having impermissible contact with a prospect during an evaluation period.

The school is also responsible for an unnamed assistant coach holding 24 supervised, off-campus workouts with both a prospect and current student-athletes, which were prohibited because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas A&M was fined $5,000 for the violations and will be placed on probation for two years.

The Level 2 violations will also result in some recruiting restrictions for the 2021-22 season.

The program will have five fewer official visits during the upcoming year and will be unable to host unofficial visitors during the first three SEC games.

It could especially hurt the Aggies considering they only have one committed prospect in the 2022 class, via 247Sports, unrated point guard Amaree Abram.

Texas A&M had a three-man class in 2021 that rated No. 26 overall nationally.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That class might help turn things around for a team that finished just 8-10 last season while many of its games were canceled because of COVID-19. The squad went 16-14 during Williams' first year with the team in 2019-20.

Williams joined Texas A&M after impressive stretches at both Marquette and Virginia Tech, reaching the Sweet 16 with each program.