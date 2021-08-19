Coyotes' Contract With City of Glendale for Arena Not Extended Past 2021-22 Season

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Arizona Coyotes must find a new home within a year.

Per Katie Strang of The Athletic, the City of Glendale has opted out of its year-to-year lease agreement with the team as of June 30, 2022, making the 2021-22 NHL season the final one for the Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

Strang provided more context regarding the current situation between the team and city:

"The current lease agreement operates on a year-to-year basis and can be terminated by either party via written notice on or before Dec. 31. The Coyotes also use administrative space within the arena, which the team must also vacate.

"The termination notice follows several months of stalled negotiations between the city and the team on the terms of a lease extension and potential renovations to the arena, as well as multiple notices about outstanding and delinquent balances owed by the Coyotes as part of their lease agreement, public records reveal."

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman does not outwardly appear concerned about the Coyotes' future in the greater Phoenix area, however, per his comments on Carton & Roberts on WFAN Sports Radio (h/t Rob Taub of IslesBlog).

"I don't think the franchise is going anywhere," Bettman said. "I think the city is just negotiating. I'm not worried. I think their future stays in the Greater Phoenix area."

The first iteration of the Winnipeg Jets played in the WHA from 1972-79 and then the NHL from 1979-1996 before moving to Phoenix and becoming the Coyotes. They moved to their current Glendale home in 2003.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

