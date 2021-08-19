Antonio Brown Won't Be Punished for Fight at Bucs-Titans Practice, Bruce Arians Says

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Thursday that wide receiver Antonio Brown will not be punished after he fought with Tennessee Titans cornerback Chris Jackson during a joint practice between the two teams, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

No other Buccaneers will be punished as well, per Arians, after his team and the Titans engaged in a testy practice that including multiple dust-ups.

Brown was notably thrown out of practice after ripping off Jackson's helmet, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. The wideout also landed a left hook, with George Walker IV of the Tennessean providing pictures:

The fight-filled practice also included a tussle between Titans wideout Fred Brown and Bucs cornerback Herb Miller.

Other Bucs involved in some altercations included linebackers K.J. Britt and Devin White, defensive end Pat O'Connor, safety Jovan Hagan, center Ryan Jensen and running back Leonard Fournette.

Of note, Arians said that the fights were largely pushing and shoving without fists being thrown, per the Pewter Report.

On the Titans' end, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Nick Dzubnar and wide receiver Cameron Batson were mentioned.

Overall, there were four fights on the day. Afterward, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was displeased with his team's performance, saying that the practice "sucked," per Turron Davenport of ESPN.

Tampa Bay will host Tennessee in a preseason matchup on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

Tennessee is looking to improve off an 11-5 season that ended with an AFC South title and a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Wild Card Round. The defending Super Bowl champion Bucs are looking to repeat as Lombardi Trophy holders.