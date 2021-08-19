ACC Announces Teams Will Have to Forfeit If Games Get Canceled Due to COVID-19

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The ACC announced teams will have to forfeit games if they are left with an insufficient number of players due to COVID-19.

Games will not be rescheduled for COVID-related reasons for any purpose. If both teams do not have enough players to play, both will be assigned a loss in the standings.

The rule applies regardless of a team's vaccination status.

While potential forfeitures have become part of the territory as leagues want to avoid last season's scheduling nightmare, it's noteworthy that there is no differentiation or leeway for teams with high vaccination rates. The NFL's policy also calls for the potential forfeiting of games but only if the delay is caused by an outbreak of unvaccinated players.

COVID-19 vaccination is effective at preventing disease and severe outcomes, but the Delta variant has led to an increase in breakthrough cases. It is now recommended that people get a booster shot eight months after their second vaccination. The booster is expected to greatly decrease the likelihood of a vaccinated individual contracting any of the current known variants.

Booster shots will not be available for most student-athletes until at least December. This creates a situation where even teams that have done their part and gotten vaccinated may be punished if they suffer breakthrough infections.