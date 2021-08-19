LeBron James Responds to Getting Zero Votes for NBA's Best Player in Executive Poll

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

LeBron James will have some extra motivation heading into 2021-22 after getting zero votes as the best player in the NBA among a poll of scouts and executives.

The 10-person poll revealed a split between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant as the best player in the NBA, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

LeBron was reportedly the only other player mentioned among voters, but an Eastern Conference executive chose Giannis over the Los Angeles Lakers star.

"You can certainly argue for Durant and LeBron, but between injury and age, can they consistently do it?" he said.

James was sidelined for much of last season with an ankle injury and finished with averages of 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game. It was still enough to put him second-team All-NBA, although clearly a step behind the top players in the game.

Of course, the 36-year-old is only one year removed from leading the Lakers to an NBA title while winning Finals MVP for the fourth time in his career. He seemingly plans to show he can still get it done when he returns to the court next season.

James is still considered one of the best players in the league by NBA 2K22, which gave him a 96 rating that put him in a four-way tie with Antetokounmpo, Durant and Stephen Curry for the game's highest.