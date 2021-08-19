X

    Report: Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant Fight Agreed to for Nov. After Talks Stalled

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Roger Steinman

    Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant agreed to a November date for their pay-per-view fight, according to ESPN's Mike Coppinger.

    Coppinger reported in July the two sides were close to an agreement for a September event before reaching an impasse.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!