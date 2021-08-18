UFC Rumors: Nate Diaz Eyeing December Fight, Has 'Several High-Profile Options'

Christian Petersen

Nate Diaz has apparently set a date for his UFC return.

Diaz posted a picture Wednesday on Instagram, saying "Defending in December." Damon Martin of MMA Fighting reported the welterweight has "several high-profile options” for a potential bout to cap the year.

Diaz lost via unanimous decision to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June and has dropped three of his last four fights overall.

