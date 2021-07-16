Dustin Poirier Responds to Nate Diaz's Challenge for UFC Fight at 185 Pounds

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Nate Diaz called out Dustin Poirier on Thursday night. So Poirier responded.

Well OK then.

Diaz is coming off a decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263, while Poirier beat Conor McGregor for the second straight time at UFC 264 after McGregor broke his leg.

Diaz and Poirier have never squared off, though they were scheduled to fight at UFC 230 before a hip injury forced Poirier to withdraw ahead of the matchup. That fight was set to be a lightweight matchup, not middleweight, which Diaz seems to want for any future fight with Poirier.

Granted, Poirier may simply opt for a title fight. But a Diaz-Poirier fight seems like a safe bet for some point in the future.