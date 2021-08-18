Trae Young Not Happy with 89 Rating in NBA 2K22: 'Y'all Ever Going to Get It Right?!'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is not satisfied with his 89 overall rating on NBA 2K22, as he made clear Wednesday:

This isn't the first time Young has voiced his displeasure with the video game. The guard was rated 88 last year in NBA 2K1 and showed his disappointment on Twitter:

Young was one of the best offensive players in the NBA in 2019-20, averaging 29.6 points per game while earning his first All-Star selection. His scoring dropped slightly in 2020-21, but he still averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game while leading the Hawks to the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Atlanta made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. Young averaged 28.8 points in the Hawks' 16 playoff games.

It still wasn't enough to put him among the top-rated players in NBA 2K22, though. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry are all rated 96 overall.

Young will have to keep producing at a high level if he wants his video game character to reach this level.