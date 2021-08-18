Pistons' Cade Cunningham Says He'd Pick LeBron James as GOAT over Michael Jordan

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Cade Cunningham, the No. pick in the 2021 NBA draft, has waded into the debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan for the NBA's GOAT.

It's understandable Cunningham would take this stance—and given Jordan's bitter rivalry with the Pistons, it'll probably go over quite well in Detroit—considering Cunningham was born in 2001. Jordan retired from the Washington Wizards in 2003. Months later, James was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the league quickly became his.

Not only has Cunningham grown up only knowing James as "The King," he's also going to have to play against him this year.

If nothing else, Cunningham avoided putting an even bigger target on his back when he first gets to play the Los Angeles Lakers.