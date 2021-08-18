Mac McClung Held to 1 Point in Lakers' Win vs. Warriors in NBA Summer League

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up their Las Vegas Summer League slate with a thrilling comeback against the Golden State Warriors, earning an 84-76 win despite trailing by 13 at the end of the third quarter.

Unfortunately, it wasn't the strongest final note for rookie Mac McClung, who scored just one point in seven minutes while missing all three of his field goal attempts. He added an assist but finished with a plus-minus of minus-22.

Instead, it was Trevelin Queen leading Los Angeles off the bench with a team-high 21 points in 18 minutes, going 8-of-16 with three three-pointers, five rebounds and four steals.

Gonzaga rookie Joel Ayayi added four points and three assists. Vic Law finished with 11 points and nine boards.

The Warriors, meanwhile, were led by Justinian Jessup (18 points) and Moses Moody (14 points) as rookie Jonathan Kuminga sat out the finale with a groin injury.