Fantasy Alert: Antonio Gibson Being Used in Christian McCaffrey-Type Role by WFT

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen told reporters Tuesday that running back Antonio Gibson is being pushed toward a similar role that Christian McCaffrey plays for the Carolina Panthers, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

McCaffrey has been a healthy full-time starter at running back for two seasons (2018 and 2019), and he amassed 4,357 yards from scrimmage and 32 touchdowns on 729 touches during that span. The ex-Stanford star also caught 223 passes. He missed all but three games last year because of injury.

Washington selected Gibson with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He proceeded to amass 1,042 yards from scrimmage and 11 scores on just 206 touches. The ex-Memphis Tiger also showcased his versatility in the backfield with 36 catches for 247 yards.

Last year, Gibson split time in the backfield with Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic, who combined for 263 touches. However, if Gibson is being prepped for a McCaffrey-type role, then he could be in line to nearly double his touch count.

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera led the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2019, so he was around for McCaffrey's first three NFL seasons. The running back split time with veteran Jonathan Stewart during his 2017 rookie year before becoming a full-time starter in his second season.

Perhaps we will see a similar trend in Washington, and that wouldn't be a bad idea considering that Gibson has proven to be a game-changing and explosive back. He notably had 136 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on Thanksgiving Day in a 41-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Gibson has a second-round average draft position (ADP) in 12-team points-per-reception (PPR) leagues, per Fantasy Football Calculator, ranking 12th among running backs and 16th overall.