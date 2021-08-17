Knicks Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Didn't Find NYK 'An Appealing Fit' in Free Agency

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Before signing with the Washington Wizards, Spencer Dinwiddie did receive interest from the New York Knicks as a free agent.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, Dinwiddie ultimately passed on the Knicks because he didn't find them to be "an appealing fit."

The Knicks entered free agency looking for a point guard who could run the offense for head coach Tom Thibodeau and ease the burden on Derrick Rose.

Dinwiddie helped fuel speculation about possibly joining the Knicks when he posted the thinking emoji in response to a tweet from ESPN's Bobby Marks about the team's potential options at point guard:

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported in June that opposing teams that were gathering intel on Dinwiddie leading up to free agency said he would be "open" to playing for the Knicks.

Dinwiddie, who spent the previous five seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, ultimately accepted a three-year, $62 million deal with the Wizards in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Nets.

A partially torn ACL limited Dinwiddie to just three games during the 2020-21 season, but he averaged a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per contest in 64 appearances in 2019-20.

Even though the Knicks missed out on Dinwiddie, they did find their point guard in Kemba Walker, who was bought out by the Oklahoma City Thunder.