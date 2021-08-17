USWNT's Megan Rapinoe Will 'Take Some Time to Think About' Potential Retirement

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Megan Rapinoe is undecided about her playing future coming off the United States women's national soccer team's bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Appearing on ESPN Radio's Spain and Fitz show (h/t ESPN.com), Rapinoe explained she is going to "need to take some time to think about it" when asked about continuing her career.

"They always say, 'You'll know when you know,' but it's not really like that because you could kind of keep going, and it's like, 'Aw yeah, you've accomplished so much, you'll be fine stepping away,' but the conversation is always anguished in your mind," she said.

During the Olympics, Rapinoe resisted responding to questions about how much longer she would continue playing.

"You guys are trying to put me out to pasture already," she told reporters when asked about retirement.

The discussion around Rapinoe's future comes in the wake of Carli Lloyd's announcement Monday that she is retiring, with her final appearances for the U.S. team coming in four friendlies this fall.

"I feel like people just think, 'Play as long as you can, and that's amazing'—you want to play forever—but it's actually like, 'No, it is really hard to do that,'" Rapinoe told Spain and Fitz about Lloyd's decision to step away.

Rapinoe has been on the United States senior national team since 2006, and the squad won back-to-back World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. She won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards for her efforts during the 2019 World Cup.

In addition to the Olympic bronze medal this year, the U.S. also defeated Japan to win gold at the 2012 Games.

The 36-year-old Rapinoe has 61 goals and 70 assists in 185 career appearances with Team USA.