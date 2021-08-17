LiAngelo Ball Struggles as Hornets Routed by Bulls in 2021 NBA Summer League

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball has had a very nice Summer League in Las Vegas. But on Monday night, he came back down to Earth a bit.

Ball scored just six points as his Charlotte Hornets were blown out by the Chicago Bulls, 99-74.

While Ball finished 3-of-13 from the field (0-of-5 from three) with a rebound and two steals, Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (19 points), Jerome Robinson (13 points, five assists) and Tyler Bey (13 points, 11 rebounds) were all excellent. Kai Jones (16 points, nine rebounds) led the way for Charlotte.

If nothing else, there was no shortage of highlights in this contest:

Through his first four games, Ball averaged 10.5 points per game in summer league. He sank five three-pointers in his Vegas debut, and there was a palpable buzz when he was on the court.

Shooters are valuable in the NBA in the pace-and-space era, but Monday night was a reminder of the biggest question Ball poses for NBA teams: If that shot isn't falling, what else does he offer?

The middle Ball brother isn't a natural playmaker. He isn't a plus defender like Lonzo, or a walking highlight reel like LaMelo. He isn't the sort of player who is going to consistently get his own shot off the dribble against top perimeter defenders.

Has he earned himself a two-way contract or a spot in the G League with his performance in Las Vegas? Almost assuredly. But his long-term upside will be capped until he adds another dimension to his game.