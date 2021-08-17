X

    LiAngelo Ball Struggles as Hornets Routed by Bulls in 2021 NBA Summer League

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, August 17, 2021

    LiAngelo Ball has had a very nice Summer League in Las Vegas. But on Monday night, he came back down to Earth a bit. 

    Ball scored just six points as his Charlotte Hornets were blown out by the Chicago Bulls, 99-74. 

    ESPN @espn

    Gelo with the fastbreak flush💥 <a href="https://t.co/VeY08b9OE1">pic.twitter.com/VeY08b9OE1</a>

    While Ball finished 3-of-13 from the field (0-of-5 from three) with a rebound and two steals, Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (19 points), Jerome Robinson (13 points, five assists) and Tyler Bey (13 points, 11 rebounds) were all excellent. Kai Jones (16 points, nine rebounds) led the way for Charlotte. 

    If nothing else, there was no shortage of highlights in this contest:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    It was an <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SCtop10?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SCtop10</a> highlight reel all night 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/KVyowbImwd">pic.twitter.com/KVyowbImwd</a>

    Through his first four games, Ball averaged 10.5 points per game in summer league. He sank five three-pointers in his Vegas debut, and there was a palpable buzz when he was on the court. 

    NBA @NBA

    16 PTS, 5 3PM 🎯<br><br>LiAngelo Ball got it done from deep in his <a href="https://twitter.com/hornets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hornets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> debut! <a href="https://t.co/s5QXHvnfuT">pic.twitter.com/s5QXHvnfuT</a>

    NBA @NBA

    🚨 COUNT IT 🚨<br><br>LiAngelo Ball beats the buzzer from distance on ESPNU! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> <a href="https://t.co/umo730e7rS">pic.twitter.com/umo730e7rS</a>

    Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

    Spoke w/<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hornets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hornets</a> assistant coach Jay Triano, who said this of <a href="https://twitter.com/LiAngeloBall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LiAngeloBall</a>: “Great kid. Love him. He was at the facility practicing everyday for two months to play in the Summer League. Shows a ton of character. He can shoot it, great feel, knack for scoring.”

    Ry @JustRyCole

    LiAngelo Ball is proving to us that he’s worth a league opportunity…that’s it. That’s all.<br><br>I’ve seen both of Giannis’ brothers get looks and they’re not anything remotely close to as skilled as Gelo. That’s it. That’s all.

    Shooters are valuable in the NBA in the pace-and-space era, but Monday night was a reminder of the biggest question Ball poses for NBA teams: If that shot isn't falling, what else does he offer? 

    The middle Ball brother isn't a natural playmaker. He isn't a plus defender like Lonzo, or a walking highlight reel like LaMelo. He isn't the sort of player who is going to consistently get his own shot off the dribble against top perimeter defenders. 

    Has he earned himself a two-way contract or a spot in the G League with his performance in Las Vegas? Almost assuredly. But his long-term upside will be capped until he adds another dimension to his game. 

