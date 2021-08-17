NBA Summer League 2021 Results: Monday's Scores, Highlights from Las Vegas

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The penultimate day of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas featured 16 teams in action as the annual exhibition series draws to a close.

Before the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics face off in Tuesday's championship game, several notable prospects like Corey Kispert, Mamadi Diakite, Ayo Dosunmu, LiAngelo Ball and Luka Garza got a final chance to show off their progress in the desert.

It's the last opportunity many of these players will have before training camp invites are sent out, and while fringe players rarely become All-Stars after a strong Summer League performance, prospects fighting for their NBA careers hardly get more latitude to show off their abilities than during the summer showcase.

Here's a look at the players who helped themselves the most before heading back home.

Las Vegas Summer League Results—August 16

Indiana Pacers 74, Washington Wizards 65

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Denver Nuggets 94, Milwaukee Bucks 87

Oklahoma City Thunder 116, San Antonio Spurs 91

Cleveland Cavaliers 88, Phoenix Suns 85

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls

Monday Highlights

It'll be difficult for any player to help improve their stock as much as Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers did on Monday.

The No. 22 overall pick out of Kentucky last month was absolutely electric against the Washington Wizards, dropping 11 points with seven rebounds, seven blocks and two steals in a winning effort.

While Jackson's shooting could use a little more work—4-of-14—four of his misses came from behind the arc, which isn't exactly the power forward's forte anyway. Instead, it was Cassius Stanley leading the Pacers in scoring with 19 points on 10 field goal attempts to go with seven boards.

He also added a highlight-reel dunk that may have been felt back in Indiana.

For the Wizards, it was G League Ignite alum Isaiah Todd leading the way with 11 points and s rebounds. Kispert, the Gonzaga product, went a disappointing one-of-seven from the field with three points and four rebounds.

Joe Wieskamp, a second-round pick out of Iowa, made a strong final statement with the San Antonio Spurs by tying a team-high 12 points with seven rebounds in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

OKC's No. 32 overall pick, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, remained as versatile as ever, notching 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal, while Rob Edwards led the team with 23 points, including 15 points in three minutes.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.