    NBA Summer League 2021 Results: Monday's Scores, Highlights from Las Vegas

    Blake SchusterContributor IAugust 17, 2021

    David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

    The penultimate day of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas featured 16 teams in action as the annual exhibition series draws to a close. 

    Before the Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics face off in Tuesday's championship game, several notable prospects like Corey Kispert, Mamadi Diakite, Ayo Dosunmu, LiAngelo Ball and Luka Garza got a final chance to show off their progress in the desert. 

    It's the last opportunity many of these players will have before training camp invites are sent out, and while fringe players rarely become All-Stars after a strong Summer League performance, prospects fighting for their NBA careers hardly get more latitude to show off their abilities than during the summer showcase. 

    Here's a look at the players who helped themselves the most before heading back home. 

    Las Vegas Summer League Results—August 16

    Indiana Pacers 74, Washington Wizards 65

    Denver Nuggets 94, Milwaukee Bucks 87

    Oklahoma City Thunder 116, San Antonio Spurs 91

    Cleveland Cavaliers 88, Phoenix Suns 85

    Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

    Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic 

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls 

    Monday Highlights

    It'll be difficult for any player to help improve their stock as much as Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers did on Monday. 

    The No. 22 overall pick out of Kentucky last month was absolutely electric against the Washington Wizards, dropping 11 points with seven rebounds, seven blocks and two steals in a winning effort. 

    Indiana Pacers @Pacers

    light work for <a href="https://twitter.com/IJackson22?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IJackson22</a> today 😈<br><br>11 PTS | 7 REB | 7 BLK | 2 STL<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PacersSummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PacersSummer</a> <a href="https://t.co/ozZAPHbRTI">pic.twitter.com/ozZAPHbRTI</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Isaiah Jackson doing it all.. including 7 BLOCKS! 😳<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a> <a href="https://t.co/Y8lOLkDx7d">pic.twitter.com/Y8lOLkDx7d</a>

    While Jackson's shooting could use a little more work—4-of-14—four of his misses came from behind the arc, which isn't exactly the power forward's forte anyway. Instead, it was Cassius Stanley leading the Pacers in scoring with 19 points on 10 field goal attempts to go with seven boards.

    He also added a highlight-reel dunk that may have been felt back in Indiana. 

    NBA @NBA

    Cassius STANLEY! 💥💥💥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a> <a href="https://t.co/28AJCzUzsz">pic.twitter.com/28AJCzUzsz</a>

    For the Wizards, it was G League Ignite alum Isaiah Todd leading the way with 11 points and s rebounds. Kispert, the Gonzaga product, went a disappointing one-of-seven from the field with three points and four rebounds.

    Joe Wieskamp, a second-round pick out of Iowa, made a strong final statement with the San Antonio Spurs by tying a team-high 12 points with seven rebounds in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. 

    NBA @NBA

    The HANDLE and the HAMMER from Josh Hall late in the <a href="https://twitter.com/okcthunder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@okcthunder</a> win! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> <a href="https://t.co/n2MFBwwtV8">pic.twitter.com/n2MFBwwtV8</a>

    NBA @NBA

    15 in the 3rd Q for Rob Edwards 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> on NBA TV <a href="https://t.co/IgcSWdZjgg">pic.twitter.com/IgcSWdZjgg</a>

    NBA @NBA

    🔨 <br><br>Jaylen Morris over the top on <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a> <a href="https://t.co/uZJq7BA0Uw">pic.twitter.com/uZJq7BA0Uw</a>

    OKC THUNDER @okcthunder

    Need more than a bump to stop JRE 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CharlieBrownJr?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CharlieBrownJr</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/JCREarl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JCREarl</a> <a href="https://t.co/CDvsNT0cxs">pic.twitter.com/CDvsNT0cxs</a>

    OKC's No. 32 overall pick, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, remained as versatile as ever, notching 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal, while Rob Edwards led the team with 23 points, including 15 points in three minutes. 

    OKC THUNDER @okcthunder

    15 PTS in 3 MINS 😲<a href="https://twitter.com/robedwardss2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@robedwardss2</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThunderUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThunderUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/wT3RV9xJG2">pic.twitter.com/wT3RV9xJG2</a>

