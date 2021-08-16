Yankees' Aaron Boone Unsure if Clint Frazier Will Ever Play Again amid Vision Issues

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees ended Clint Frazier's rehab assignment on Monday and put him on the 60-day injured list, per Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. He had originally been put on the injured list on July 2 after experiencing dizziness.

In the aftermath of that decision, manager Aaron Boone was asked if Frazier would be able to play in the future.

"We'll see. He's been through a lot, seeing a lot of people and a lot of testing. So we'll just try to continue to follow and support him where we can," he told reporters. "As of right now, he's in a little bit of a holding pattern."

Frazier pulled himself ahead of a Sunday rehab game for Double-A Somerset. It would have been his third rehab game.

The source of Frazier's dizziness remains unknown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Kuty, the team "eventually ruled out vertigo as the cause of Frazier's issues, and they said doctors didn't believe they were connected to the concussion he suffered in 2018. Frazier flew to Michigan to do neurological testing and Boone said he believed Frazier might have changed his contact lenses and that he'd been given neck exercises to continue."

Frazier, 26, hit .186 with five homers and 15 RBI in 66 games for the Yankees this season.

He would have returned to a backup role, with newly acquired slugger Joey Gallo and Giancarlo Stanton available in left field, Aaron Judge holding down right field and Brett Gardner currently playing well in center.

At this point, Frazier's season is more than likely finished. Beyond that remains unclear.