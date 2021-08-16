Kings' Chimezie Metu Suspended for Punching Mavs' Eugene Omoruyi in NBA Summer League

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Sacramento Kings big man Chimezie Metu has been suspended one game by the NBA for punching Dallas Mavericks forward Eugene Omoruyi in the head during Sunday's Summer League contest in Las Vegas, the league announced.

Metu was on the recieving end of a hard foul by Omoruyi late in the fourth quarter when he jumped back to his feet and immediately swung at the Dallas rookie. Both players were ejected following the ensuing scuffle.

Metu will serve his suspension on Tuesday as the Kings attempt to win the Las Vegas Summer League against the Boston Celtics.

Omoruyi was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 for his mid-air shove of Metu, which serves as an automatic ejection. He was not suspended for his actions, however. The 24-year-old out of the University of Oregon is looking to impress his coaching staff before training camp begins later this fall. He has already signed a two-way deal with Dallas after going undrafted last month.

Metu, 24, is still trying to carve a career out for himself in the league after the San Antonio Spurs selected him No. 49 overall out of USC in 2018. The Southern California native played 47 total games with the Spurs from 2018-2020. He was waived at the start the 2020-21 season, landing with the Kings a week later on a two-way deal.

In 36 games with Sacramento last year, Metu averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 13.6 minutes per night. He made six starts with the club as well before averaging 9.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over four exhibition matchups in Vegas.

The Mavericks close out their Summer League slate with a 3 p.m. ET tipoff against the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Omoruyi will be available to play.