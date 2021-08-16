Pascal Siakam Trade Rumors: Raptors Not Shopping Forward; Star Wants to Be in TOR

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly not shopping forward Pascal Siakam despite taking calls on potential trades, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Amick reported Siakam wants to remain in Toronto even after the team drafted fellow forward Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick last month.

Team president Masai Ujiri has reportedly told Siakam he's "not being shopped," and there's a plan for the organization going forward.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee previously reported Ujiri is "listening like a good negotiator" to calls from other teams, with the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers among those interested.

Siakam helped the Raptors win the 2019 NBA title and earned an All-Star selection in 2019-20 when he averaged 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. He followed it up with similar numbers in 2020-21 (21.4 PPG and 7.2 RPG), although the team struggled to a 27-45 record to break a streak of seven straight playoff appearances.

It now seems Toronto is in the midst of a rebuild, especially after losing Kyle Lowry to free agency.

A move could benefit Siakam if he moves to a contender instead of treading water with the Raptors. With the 27-year-old still owed $106 million over the next three seasons combined, the Raptors could also look to clear salary and add assets to build around Barnes and OG Anunoby.

This is enough to keep teams interested in a deal, but it seems Toronto is not forcing anything.