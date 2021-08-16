Barcelona Announces €1.35B Debt Following Lionel Messi's Departure to PSG

Eric Alonso/MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona President Joan Laporta shed light on the club's financial woes Monday, saying its debt stood at €1.35 billion, which played a role in Lionel Messi's recent departure for Paris Saint-Germain after his new contract with Barca couldn't be finalized.

ESPN FC's Alex Kirkland noted Laporta, who returned to the presidential role in March after holding the position from 2003 through 2010, blamed predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu for the issues.

"Bartomeu was plugging holes in the short term and mortgaging the club in the long term," Laporta said. "That leaves us a dramatic inheritance. To the initial debt of €617 million you have to add €389 million on players, €90 million in litigation, €79 million in advance television rights and €56 million from the Espai Barca project. In total, it's €1.35 billion."

