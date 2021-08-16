Jonathan Kuminga Shines in Warriors' OT Loss to Pelicans in 2021 NBA Summer League

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Jonathan Kuminga continued his streak of impressive performances in the NBA Summer League with a team-high 17 points, but it wasn't enough as the Golden State Warriors fell 80-79 in overtime to the New Orleans Pelicans.

In the final seconds, New Orleans' go-ahead points were initially granted by way of a Kuminga goaltend. But the officials reviewed the play and overturned the goaltend, instead ruling that Kuminga blocked Naji Marshall's shot.

However, Trey Murphy III was credited with the go-ahead basket because he was in the upward motion of his putback attempt when the officials blew the whistle for goaltending. Golden State did have an opportunity to win after that, but Kyle Guy's three-point attempt didn't hit anything as time expired.

The Warriors rookie scored the go-ahead basket on a fast-break layup with 6.6 seconds remaining in regulation after forcing Marshall to attempt an off-balance three-pointer.

New Orleans was able to force overtime thanks to Marshall's tip-in putback with 1.7 left to play.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This was Kuminga's second consecutive relatively efficient scoring performance. He finished 5-of-12 from the field against the Pelicans after shooting 6-of-14 in Friday's victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kuminga also got involved in other ways aside from scoring. The 18-year-old had eight rebounds and four assists, though he also committed four turnovers and seven fouls in 27 minutes.

As impressive as Kuminga was, Murphy was the best player on the court for either team. In addition to being credited with the game-winning basket, the Virginia alum led all players with 22 points and shot 4-of-7 from three-point range.

Justinian Jessup had 16 points and was plus-15 overall. No other player for either team was better than plus-nine. JaQuori McLaughlin led the Warriors with eight assists. He also scored 13 points, but it came on an inefficient 4-of-13 shooting from the field.

The win moved the Pelicans to 4-0 in summer-league play. The Warriors dropped to 2-2.