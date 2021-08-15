Video: Celtics' Payton Pritchard Scores 92 in Portland Pro-Am Game

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Payton Pritchard averaged 85 points per month over the course of his rookie NBA season.

Pritchard topped that and then some in one game this weekend.

The Boston Celtics guard dropped 92 points Saturday in front of an astounded Portland Pro-Am crowd to lead his team to a 165-163 victory. Pritchard went back and forth with free-agent guard Mike James, who finished with 70 points and eight assists in the losing effort.

Jaw-dropping pro-am performances are becoming the norm this summer, with Pritchard's effort coming less than a week after Isaiah Thomas went for 81 in Seattle.

While these games rarely feature much defense, and Pritchard is obviously a step above players in these types of events, it's still a promising development as the Oregon product looks to build on a strong rookie season.

Don't sleep on the type of confidence this could give to a player who at times was too passive last season.