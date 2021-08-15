Mac McClung Scores 3 in Lakers' Summer-League Loss to Pistons; Cade Cunningham Rests

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

Saben Lee's 22 points led six Detroit Pistons players in double figures en route to a 103-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Pistons big man Luka Garza, the consensus player of the year in men's college basketball last season, ended with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Spencer Littleson added 17 points, and Jamorko Pickett and Saddiq Bey each had 13. The latter player also added six assists and four steals.

Jordan Floyd had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting in just 15 minutes for the Lakers.

L.A. guard Mac McClung, an undrafted free agent who starred at Georgetown and Texas Tech before leaving for the pros, finished with just three points on 1-of-5 shooting and four assists.

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was held out with calf soreness, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. Fellow Detroit guard Killian Hayes, the No. 7 pick in the 2020 draft, missed this game because of the concussion protocol.