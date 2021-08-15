Mac McClung Scores 3 in Lakers' Summer-League Loss to Pistons; Cade Cunningham Rests

Mac McClung Scores 3 in Lakers' Summer-League Loss to Pistons; Cade Cunningham RestsAugust 15, 2021
Saben Lee's 22 points led six Detroit Pistons players in double figures en route to a 103-86 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
.<a href="https://twitter.com/SabenLee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SabenLee</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/_Beyyy15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_Beyyy15</a> starting early! 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoBrakes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoBrakes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/WynnBET?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WynnBET</a> <a href="https://t.co/NVuwWbMIJJ">pic.twitter.com/NVuwWbMIJJ</a>
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Jumping with <a href="https://twitter.com/SabenLee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SabenLee</a> is dangerous. 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoBrakes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoBrakes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/WynnBET?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WynnBET</a> <a href="https://t.co/oryH8RFwSS">pic.twitter.com/oryH8RFwSS</a>
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Crossover - ✅<br>Layup - ✅<br>Waben - ✅<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoBrakes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoBrakes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/SabenLee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SabenLee</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/WynnBET?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WynnBET</a> <a href="https://t.co/vvox5tof6q">pic.twitter.com/vvox5tof6q</a>
Pistons big man Luka Garza, the consensus player of the year in men's college basketball last season, ended with 20 points and 14 rebounds.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
There's no answer for Garzilla! 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoBrakes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoBrakes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/LukaG_55?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LukaG_55</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/WynnBET?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WynnBET</a> <a href="https://t.co/gqZDt7zmZZ">pic.twitter.com/gqZDt7zmZZ</a>
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
👌 <a href="https://twitter.com/LukaG_55?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LukaG_55</a> 👌<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoBrakes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoBrakes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/WynnBET?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WynnBET</a> <a href="https://t.co/RqFCsQeY6s">pic.twitter.com/RqFCsQeY6s</a>
Spencer Littleson added 17 points, and Jamorko Pickett and Saddiq Bey each had 13. The latter player also added six assists and four steals.
Jordan Floyd had 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting in just 15 minutes for the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Division ll All-American, Jordan Floyd, going straight to the rack 💪<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakersSummer?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakersSummer</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/Verizon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@verizon</a> <a href="https://t.co/JNfVQYoZbb">pic.twitter.com/JNfVQYoZbb</a>
L.A. guard Mac McClung, an undrafted free agent who starred at Georgetown and Texas Tech before leaving for the pros, finished with just three points on 1-of-5 shooting and four assists.
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was held out with calf soreness, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. Fellow Detroit guard Killian Hayes, the No. 7 pick in the 2020 draft, missed this game because of the concussion protocol.