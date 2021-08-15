LiAngelo Ball Scores 8 points as Hornets Lose to Raptors in NBA Summer League Action

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

LiAngelo Ball's quest to earn a spot on the Charlotte Hornets alongside his brother LaMelo continued with an eight-point effort off the bench on Saturday as the Toronto Raptors picked up an 80-79 victory at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Ball went 3-of-8 from the field with two three-pointers, one steal and one rebound in 17 minutes as the Hornets dropped their fourth straight exhibition contest.

It's the second straight contest Ball finished with eight points after he scored 16 on 10 field goal attempts in his Summer League debut. Yet the 22-year-old more than held his own against a large Raptors lineup featuring No. 4 overall pick Scottie Barnes, who finished with a game-high 23-points, five rebounds and four assists.

Barnes played 30 minutes and got a bit more run with his frontcourt mate in Precious Achiuwa, who came over from the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade for Kyle Lowry.

Achiuwa went 8-of-14 from the field with 18 points and six boards in the win. But it was Barnes who notched a huge dunk with 20 seconds remaining in regulation to knot the game at 79. Dalano Banton (seven points) would go onto seal the win two seconds later by stealing the inbounds pass and immediately drawing a foul. After missing the first free throw, the point guard drained his second to help secure the win.