NBA Summer League 2021: Saturday Scores, Highlights and Las Vegas Highlights

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

The first week of NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas finished Saturday as eight games took place in Cox Pavilion and Thomas & Mack Center.

Here's a look at scores, recaps and highlights from the day's action.

Denver Nuggets 89, Dallas Mavericks 85 (OT)

Nah'Shon Hyland's 28 points and Zylan Cheatham's 15-point, 18-rebound double-double propelled the Denver Nuggets to an 89-85 overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Hyland, the No. 26 overall selection in the 2021 NBA draft, made five of eight three-pointers in addition to six rebounds and four assists. He helped Denver overcome a 64-53 deficit to open the fourth quarter.

Eugene Omoruyi's 20 points led the Mavs, who also got 19 points from Nate Hinton and 17 via Carlik Jones.

Atlanta Hawks 94, Miami Heat 90

Skylar Mays dropped 26 points, and Jalen Johnson contributed 25 points and seven boards as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Miami Heat 94-90.

Mays made all 10 of his free throws en route to leading all scorers, and he added nine assists too. Johnson, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, shot 9-of-15 and provided seven rebounds and a pair of steals.

Max Strus hit six of 13 three-pointers en route to his team-high 24 points. Omer Yurtseven continued his exceptional summer-league run with 21 points and seven boards.

Boston Celtics 100, Philadelphia 76ers 80

Zach Auguste led five Boston Celtics players in double figures with 18 points as his team cruised to a 100-80 win over the Philadelphia 76ers to remain undefeated in summer-league action:

Carsen Edwards added 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the C's, who outscored the 76ers 30-14 in the third quarter and led by as many as 27 points.

Isaiah Joe's 15 points led the 76ers, who also got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Paul Reed.

Indiana Pacers 95, Oklahoma City Thunder 61

Chris Duarte continued his excellent summer-league campaign with 19 points as the Indiana Pacers crushed the Oklahoma City Thunder 95-61.

Duarte, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, shot 7-of-15 from the field and added four assists and four rebounds. He scored 14 points before halftime.

The Thunder shot just 30.9 percent from the field and 4-of-30 via three-point range. Jaylen Hoard's 16 points led the team, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl contributed 13 points and 10 boards.

Toronto Raptors 80, Charlotte Hornets 79

Scottie Barnes' game-tying dunk and Dalano Banton's game-winning free throw gave the Toronto Raptors an 80-79 comeback win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte outscored Toronto 54-30 in the paint and led the Raptors 64-51 going into the fourth quarter, but the Raptors stormed back thanks to Barnes, who scored 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Precious Achiuwa added 18 points and six rebounds for the Raps. Hornets guard James Bouknight, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, finished with 14 points and five dimes.

New York Knicks 103, Cleveland Cavaliers 94

Quentin Grimes scored 28 points, and Obi Toppin added 21 points as the New York Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-94.

Toppin continued his torrid summer-league stretch, which includes 23.0 points per game over five contests.

Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, did not play. That sitout was part of the plan, per Chris Fedor of cleveland.com:

Miles McBride also added 23 points for the Knicks, who went 20-of-37 from three-point range. For the Cavs, Lamar Stevens led the way with 21 points, and Brodric Thomas and Matt Ryan added 16 apiece.

Phoenix Suns 79, Portland Trail Blazers 70

Jalen Smith's 17-point, 12-rebound double-double helped the Phoenix Suns earn a 79-70 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Michael Frazier II and Kyle Alexander each pitched in 14 points for the Suns, who led by five points or more for the entire fourth quarter.

Michael Beasley's 14 points paced the Blazers, who also got 13 points and 11 assists from Emmanuel Mudiay.

Detroit Pistons 103, Los Angeles Lakers 86

Saben Lee scored 22 points, and Luka Garza added 20 as the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers 103-86.

Garza, the consensus men's college basketball player of the year, added 14 rebounds and three assists in just 26 minutes. Saddiq Bey contributed 13 points, six assists and four steals.

Jordan Floyd's 16 points in just 15 minutes off the bench led the Lakers, who also got 13 points from Tres Tinkle.

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, sat this game out with calf soreness, per Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.