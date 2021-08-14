Report: 2021-22 NBA Season Schedule Expected to Be Released in Next 7-10 Days

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 2021-22 NBA schedule is expected to become public in the next week or so, according to league insider Marc Stein.

After the pandemic forced the league to shorten the 2020-21 season to 72 games, the NBA returns to a full 82-game slate in 2021-22. The season will tip-off on Oct. 19 and run through April 13. The second play-in tournament will take place immediately after with the full postseason set to begin on April 16. The NBA Finals will start June 2.

The only game already known is the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Yet there are more than a few noteworthy matchups fans will be scanning the league schedule for once it becomes available. A 2021 NBA Finals rematch between the largely-unchanged rosters of the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns will be appointment viewing.

So will the hopeful return of Klay Thompson to the Golden State Warriors' rotation after missing the last two consecutive seasons with ACL and Achilles injuries. And the debut of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the retooled Los Angeles Lakers will show just how much work the team has ahead.

On the sidelines, Jason Kidd taking over as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks for Rick Carlisle and Chauncey Billups replacing Terry Stotts with the Portland Trail Blazers provide some of the more intriguing subplots.

Fans should be able to start circling those dates in the next few days, according to Stein. In the meantime, NBA Summer League action from Las Vegas will provide the perfect distraction for basketball lovers craving more of the Association.