Little League World Series Regionals 2021: Updated Bracket Results and Scores

The full field for the 2021 Little League World Series has already been set, but Saturday's regional schedule is crucial for seeding when the tournament begins next week.

Six regional championships are up for grabs. Tennessee (Southeast) and Louisiana (Southwest) already won their regionals earlier this week.

Saturday marks the final step for 12 teams on the road to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Little League World Series will begin Thursday with the double-elimination stage.

2021 Little League World Series Teams



Great Lakes: Michigan, Ohio

Mid-Atlantic: Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Midwest: Nebraska (4-1; regional champion), South Dakota (3-1; runner-up)

New England: New Hampshire (4-1; regional champion), Connecticut (2-1; runner-up)

Northwest: Washington, Oregon

Southeast: Tennessee (5-1; regional champion), Florida (3-1; runner-up)

Southwest: Louisiana (4-0; regional champion), Texas West (4-2; runner-up)

West: Hawaii, Southern California

2021 Little League World Series Regional Results, Aug. 14

Midwest: Nebraska 6, South Dakota 0

New England: New Hampshire 11, Connecticut 1 (F/4)

West: Southern California vs. Hawaii (2 p.m. ET)

Great Lakes: Michigan vs. Ohio (4 p.m. ET)

Mid-Atlantic: Pennsylvania vs. New Jersey (6 p.m. ET)

Northwest: Washington vs. Oregon (8 p.m. ET)

Nebraska 6, South Dakota 0

Two days after South Dakota shut out Nebraska to clinch a spot in the championship game, Nebraska returned the favor with a 6-0 victory to win the Midwest Region.

Nebraska wasted no time in taking control, with three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

After South Dakota starter Maddux Munson got the first two outs of the frame on a double play, he allowed a two-run double to Jude McCoy.

Munson threw two wild pitches to the next two batters that allowed McCoy to score the third run for Nebraska.

The Hastings Baseball Little League squad tacked on two more runs in the fourth and an extra insurance run in the fifth.

While the offense was taking care of business against South Dakota's pitching, Nebraska starter Kowen Rader was terrific in the win. He tossed a complete game with six strikeouts and four hits allowed on just 85 pitches.

The victory means Nebraska will take on the loser of the Mid-Atlantic title game in the Hank Aaron championship half of the Little League World Series bracket. South Dakota will open the Little League World Series against Louisiana in the Tom Seaver championship on Aug. 20.

New Hampshire 11, Connecticut 1 (F/4)

New Hampshire scored at least two runs in every inning of its 11-1 win over Connecticut in the New England Region championship game.

The North Manchester Hooksett Little Leaguers came out swinging and didn't let up until the game was called due to the 10-run rule. Keith Townsend got things started with a two-run double in the bottom of the first.

Tristan Lucier broke things open in the bottom of the second with a three-run homer to put New Hampshire up 5-0. He added a second three-run homer in the third.

Calen Lucier, Tristan's brother, followed with a solo shot that looked like it was going to put New Hampshire up 10-0. But it was determined that Calen failed to touch third base, so he was ruled out to end the inning.

After Connecticut got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth, New Hampshire put the game away thanks to an RBI double by Tyler Chauvette and an RBI single off the bat of Ryson Michaud.

New Hampshire will open the Little League World Series against the loser of the West Region championship on Friday. Connecticut will take on the winner of the West title game in the first game at Williamsport on Thursday.