Trevor Bauer Was Subject of 2020 Protection Order Alleging Assault, Threatening Texts

Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Warning: This article contains graphic details of dating violence.

Documents obtained by the Washington Post show that an Ohio woman filed for a temporary order of protection against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer in June 2020 while he was playing for the Cincinnati Reds.

According to Gus Garcia-Roberts and Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post, the woman's attorneys filed for the temporary order of protection after she said Bauer sent her multiple threatening messages.

Included as part of the documents were allegations that Bauer assaulted the woman during sex on multiple occasions without her consent.

Bauer and his attorneys both released statements Saturday, calling the allegations false and suggesting the order of protection was filed in order to extort Bauer for money:

Bauer also alleged the woman "harassed and physically assaulted" him and said the Washington Post's report contained "false information and baseless allegations."

The petition for the protection order was voluntarily dismissed by the woman in July 2020. After Bauer's attorneys responded to a draft complaint for a civil suit against him with threats of legal action against the woman for "a potential abuse of the court system," the woman decided not to pursue further action because she felt it "was not worth the potential public shaming and baseless lawsuits threatened by Bauer’s team," according to her lawyer and a spokesperson.

The pitcher's attorneys said Bauer and the woman were in an on-and-off relationship from 2016 to 2019, when Bauer pitched for Cleveland. They added that Bauer wanted to end the relationship when he got traded to the Reds in 2019, but the woman continued to contact him and demanded $3.4 million in order to "remain silent" about her allegations.

The Washington Post reported that emails show one of Bauer's attorneys was the first to mention the possibility of a financial settlement during discussions about the allegations.

The lawyer who filed for the protection order on behalf of the woman said, "She was just really angry with the fact that they thought they could buy her off, so she gave a pretty inflated number."

The Washington Post obtained messages allegedly between Bauer and the woman, and photographs of the woman that show various injuries she said were caused by Bauer.

One of the photos showed blood in the corners of the woman's eyes, and another shows bruises on her face. She alleged that the injuries were a result of Bauer choking and punching her during sex without her consent.

Bauer's attorneys questioned whether the photos of bruises were authentic since they were given to the Washington Post long after the injuries would have been suffered, in 2018.

The woman reportedly tried to show police the photo of blood in her eyes in 2017 when Bauer called them to his apartment. Bauer's attorneys said the woman made an "unwanted and unsolicited visit in which she was belligerent, heavily intoxicated and physically attacked [Bauer]."

The woman's attorney said the visit wasn't unwanted since Bauer had to let her in through the locked lobby and she spent "a considerable amount of time" in Bauer's apartment until the police were called.

Police arrested the woman for underage drinking. The Washington Post noted that while the woman was an adult at the time of the arrest, she was not of legal drinking age.

Additionally, the Washington Post obtained Snapchat messages, one of which featured Bauer allegedly telling the woman:

"Like the only reason I'd ever consider seeing you again is to choke you unconscious punch you in the face shove my fist up your a-- skull f--- you and kick you out naked. And obviously I would never do something like that to anyone. So cant even enjoy the one thing I sometimes enjoyed with you."

In a correspondence with the woman's attorneys, one of Bauer's attorneys said the woman's alleged response of "Kind of hot I bother you that much aw" suggested Bauer's message "caused her no distress at all."

In a text message allegedly sent from Bauer to the woman, he threatened to show video of himself having sex with the woman to her family, writing: "I'd really hate for him to see a video of you getting f--ked."

When asked about the threat, Bauer allegedly responded, "Haha I'm just joking with relax… That's completely off-limits… But… assuming it wasn't you and it was a completely different situation, gotta admit, that would be funny."

Bauer said in his statement that the Washington Post reached out to multiple women from his past, some of which said positive things about him and some who said they were uncomfortable with the way the Post approached them.

Bauer also said he sent communication between him and the woman to the Post and tweeted the following collection of screenshots from a conversation that allegedly took place between them (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Bauer is currently on leave from the Dodgers after the filing for a temporary restraining order against him by a woman in California in June. As part of the filing, the woman said Bauer penetrated her anally without consent and punched and choked her until she was unconscious. The woman said medical notes described her as having suffered "significant head and facial trauma."

In response to those allegations, Bauer's agent stated:

"Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the woman] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the woman] repeatedly asking for 'rough' sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out' and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [the woman] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked. Following each of her only two meetings with Mr. Bauer, [the woman] spent the night and left without incident, continuing to message Mr. Bauer with friendly and flirtatious banter. In the days following their second and final encounter, [the woman] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the woman] was neither angry nor accusatory."

A civil hearing is scheduled in Los Angeles from Aug. 16 to 19.

Bauer's leave has been extended by Major League Baseball five times since he was initially placed on leave on July 2.

The current leave for the one-time All-Star and 2020 Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to run through Aug. 20.