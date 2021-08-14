Larry Brown Says He Contracted COVID-19 Delta Variant at Prep Basketball Tournament

AP Photo/Bob Leverone

Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame head coach Larry Brown revealed that he contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19 while attending the 2021 Nike EYBL Peach Jam Basketball Tournament in Augusta, South Carolina.

"Unfortunately I got sick, right after it was over, I got that delta variant, and I was kind of out for about 10 to 12 days, but I'm all good now and anxious to get back," Brown said on the Jason and John Show on 92.9 FM ESPN (h/t Claire Kuwana of the Memphis Commercial Appeal).

The 80-year-old Brown also said that he is vaccinated and made a full recovery.

Brown now works as an assistant coach under Penny Hardaway for the University of Memphis. The two men were at the tournament to watch Jalen Duren, a 5-star center from the class of 2021 who has committed to Memphis.

Brown's lengthy resume included an NCAA Division I men's championship with Kansas in 1988 and the 2004 NBA title with the Detroit Pistons. He notably coached seven different NBA teams from 1988-2010.

As a player, he won an Olympic gold medal for Team USA in the 1964 Summer Games.